Bribery charge against Anil Deshmukh: NCP leaders, Sanjay Raut meet Sharad Pawar

Mumbai

22 March 2021 04:25 IST

Will take decision by Monday: NCP chief

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State unit NCP chief Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut separately met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Sunday evening in view of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

However, what transpired during the meetings at Mr. Pawar’s residence could not be known.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Raut told reporters in Mumbai that allegations of Mr. Singh against Mr. Deshmukh and the Sachin Waze episode have dented the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the State.

Mr. Raut said all allies — the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress — need to introspect if their “feet are on the ground”.

“Anil Deshmukh’s side also needs to be heard before taking any decision on him. We will take a decision on Deshmukh by tomorrow,” Mr. Pawar told reporters.

Jayant Patil, who is also the State Water Resources Minister, had said that the Delhi visit was planned three days ago.

“The Pandharpur Assembly bypoll is scheduled next month. Ajit Pawar and I decided to meet party workers in Solapur district to know their views over the selection of candidate and the party strategy, and then meet Pawar saheb in Delhi with the feedback before returning to Mumbai,” he said.

“Accordingly, both of us are in Pandharpur to discuss issues related to the bypoll with party workers,” he said. The bypoll is scheduled to be held on April 17. It was necessitated due to the death of NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke last year.

‘Minister will not resign’

Meanwhile, Congress sources said Central leaders of the party are in touch with leaders in Maharashtra on the developments regarding Deshmukh. A Congress leader said on Sunday night that the Chief Minister was in touch with all prominent leaders of the MVA alliance in view of Mr. Singh’s letter. “I don’t think Anil Deshmukh will be asked to resign, as it will amount to accepting the allegations made against him,” he said.