Top MVA leaders to attend farmers’ march

Mumbai

15 January 2021 23:41 IST

Rally to Raj Bhavan on January 25 will demand repealing of farm laws

Prominent leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will be taking part in the march to Raj Bhavan on January 25 to demand the repealing of the three farm laws, the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) said on Friday.

SSKM said the march will be led by Maharashtra chapters of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee, Struggle Committee of Mass Movements, Nation for Farmers, and Hum Bharat Ke Log.

Dr. Ashok Dhawale, president, All India Kisan Sabha, said Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray agreed to join the march after an SSKM delegation met them on Thursday.

The delegation requested the leaders to convene a special Assembly session to address the agrarian crisis, adopt a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the farm laws and four labour codes, and enact a law to fulfil demands such as MSP.

Dr. Dhawale said, “On January 23, thousands of vehicles in the State will head to Mumbai. On January 24, farmers and workers will converge on Azad Maidan and begin a three-day sit-in. On January 25, a massive rally will be taken to Raj Bhavan to submit a memo to the Governor. And on January 26, there will be a flag hoisting at Azad Maidan.”

Dr. Dhawale said from January 13 to 15, working class people made bonfires out of copies of the controversial laws. “On January 18, Mahila Kisan Day will be observed across the State,” he said.