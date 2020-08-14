Top honour for Navi Mumbai policeman

Navi Mumbai police officer Kondiram Popere (58), who caught the culprits who planted an improvised explosive device near a school in Kalamboli in June 2019, is among 10 personnel from the Maharashtra Police to receive the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation.
A team headed by Mr. Popere, who is currently posted with the Crime Branch’s Unit II, arrested the four accused within a fortnight. A native of Akola, Mr. Popere lost his father when he was two years old and his mother, a daily wager, raised him and his two siblings. After completing his M.Com and LLB on a scholarship, he worked as a clerk in a bank before joining the police force in 1990, with his first posting in Chembur.
The other awardees are Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaji Pawar, Sameer Shaikh and Kisan Gavali, sub-divisional police officer Anil Gherdikar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Narayan Shirgaonkar, senior police inspector Narendra Hiware and inspectors Rajendra Bokade and Uttam Sonawane.
58 win President’s medal
A total of 58 personnel from the State have been chosen for the President’s police medals. Fourteen officers posted in Gadchiroli district will be awarded medals for gallantry for their role in the fight against Naxals.
(With PTI inputs)
