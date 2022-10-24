Toddler attacked, killed by leopard at Mumbai’s Aarey colony

A leopard attacked the girl and injured her. The toddler was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead

A one-and-half-year-old girl was attacked and killed by a leopard in the forested area of Aarey colony in the western suburb of Goregaon here on October 24, police said.

The incident took place in unit number 15 of Aarey around 6.30 a.m., when the child followed her mother who was on her way to a temple around 30 feet from their house, an official from Aarey police station said.

"On the basis of primary information, we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case, further investigation is underway," the official added.

Meanwhile, the forest department has initiated an action plan to prevent the human-wildlife conflict in the area, an official said.

A team from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) has been called in by the forest department for assistance, he said.

The authorities have deployed a wildlife ambulance, wildlife distress response teams from the Mumbai forest department and volunteers in the area, the official said.

Rescuers, leopard experts, veterinarians and senior officials from the forest department will be stationed at Aarey round the clock for this entire week, he said.

Night patrolling will be done and camera traps will be installed to identify and monitor the movements of the big cat, the official said.

Located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Aarey is considered the green lung of Mumbai and has witnessed several attacks by leopards in the past.