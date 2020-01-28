To fight fund crunch, Aaditya Thackeray scraps BMC’s tours

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has ordered the cancellation of all trips of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after corporators drew flak for planning costly study tours at a time when the civic body is facing a fund crunch.

The BMC’s improvement committee had planned a tour to Bengaluru and Mysuru; the education committee to Uttarakhand; the women and child welfare committee to Kerala; the works committee to Andaman and Nicobar Islands; and the Tree Authority to Singapore.

Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut said, “We have been conveyed that these trips have been cancelled, but we do not know the reason. It is possible that it was due to the fund crunch and the criticism in the media.”

A trip to China this month by the health committee, comprising the chairman, the Mayor and 35 corporators, has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. The committee members had planned to bear the cost of the visit as foreign tours require special sanction.

Last week, the BMC faced the ire of the opposition for putting forward a proposal to be the main sponsor of the 11th World Wilderness Congress in Jaipur from March 19 to 26, which will draw 25,000 visitors and 2,000 delegates from various countries. The BMC has proposed to spend ₹5 crore to showcase Mumbai’s biodiversity and heritage, and organise photography and short film contests. The exhibits would be later put on display at Byculla zoo.

The issue was not taken up for discussion last week and the BMC will be tabling the proposal again before the standing committee this week. The BMC will have to use its contingency fund to sponsor the event as the public relations department does not have enough funds.

Ravi Raja, Leader of the Opposition in the BMC, said, “If the study tours have been cancelled, why not cancel the Jaipur event too? Doesn’t the same logic apply there? Who is the administration trying to please by organising this event when we are facing a fund crunch?”