To crack Assembly elections, Youth Congress comes up with Super 75 plan

With Congress already announcing to give prominence to young and fresh faces in the Assembly elections, the party has handed over responsibility of managing the elections in 75 constituencies to the state Youth Congress.

“This is project ‘Super 75’ for us. Earlier the Youth Congress was given the responsibility of 60 Assembly segments but now 15 seats from Mumbai have also been given to us. From booth management to local social media campaign, the Youth Congress will perform the election activities independent of the candidate which will provide much needed support to him or her,” said Satyajeet Tambe-Patil, president of the Maharashtra unit of Youth Congress.

While the seats given to Youth Congress have been kept under wraps, Mr. Tambe-Patil said the party lost around 10-15 seats by a margin of less than 1,000 votes in 2014 Assembly polls. “We will be concentrating on those seats for sure,” he said.

The Youth Congress has devised a six-phase strategy to target a particular Assembly segment. The strategy includes identifying weak booths, providing workers for key tasks, special classes of Youth Congress workers by assigning them particular tasks during the poll campaign, and chalking out local social media strategy aimed at promoting the party candidate. “Presently, we are in Phase II of our plan for all 75 seats,” he said.

In a bid to attract youngsters, the Youth Congress will be launching a campaign from July 28 to connect with the youth and come up with a youth manifesto. “We will be reaching out to every college, school, universities, and youth camp. The target is to reach out to three to four crore voters online or offline. The manifesto will be prepared after listening to them,” he said.

Apart from Assembly polls, the Youth Congress has decided to extend support to the National Students Union of India (NSUI) for the university polls, likely to be held in the end of August. “We will be actively participating in it. But, we want to take all student organisations including SFI, AISF, NCP’s student wing with us and contest as a team against the ABVP and Shiv Sena-sponsored student organisations,” said Mr. Tambe-Patil.