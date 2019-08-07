TISS students condemn move to strip J&K of special status

The students’ union of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has condemned the revocation of the special status provided to Jammu & Kashmir by making Article 370 of the Constitution inoperative.

The union, in a statement on Tuesday, called the act “undemocratic, militaristic and tyrannical” and said the government’s approach had put territory over people, and Monday was the darkest day in the history of contemporary India. “The … unilateral decision by the Centre is a betrayal of the trust the people of Jammu & Kashmir had placed in the Union of India when the State acceded in 1947,” it said.

The union said the government’s decision to cut all communication to the State had completely erased the stakeholders’ say in the decision. It also said the Centre had shown apathy, neglect and secrecy in passing the Bill, similar to the manner in which other Bills have been passed recently.

“The Transgender Bill, 2019 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, reject the idea of self-determination itself and the interest of the people whom they apparently aim to support is not even addressed. With the high probability of dissenters being declared as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, they have altered the arena of dissent [in a draconian manner],” the statement read.