TISS student found dead at Mumbai flat after night party with peers, probe on

‘We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads,’ a police official said

Published - August 26, 2024 10:58 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

A 29-year-old student of the premier Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was found dead in his rented accommodation in Chembur in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

Anurag Jaiswal had gone to a party in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday night where more than 100 other students were also present, the Chembur police station official said.

"After Jaiswal failed to wake up on Saturday morning, his roommates rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His kin have reached Mumbai from his native Lucknow to claim the body," the official said.

"He had drunk alcohol at the party. We have not got any information of ragging. An accidental death case has been registered and we are awaiting the post mortem report for further leads," the official added.

