TISS launches online portal for school education

The connected learning initiative (CLIx) of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has created an online portal with the educational resources it has created over four years.

On Friday, the portal, CLIx Open Educational Resources (OER), was launched with over 100 hours of digital resources and interactive modules for science, mathematics and communicative English for secondary school students.

The course material has been released under creative common licence that allows anyone to use, remix, modify, and adapt and adopt the resources.

Over the course of four years, the modules, which have been designed in Hindi, Telugu and English, have been implemented in 478 government schools in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Padma M. Sarangapani, lead, TISS, said the launch was a milestone in CLIx. “The State governments are eager to implement the modules in other schools. Going forward we will be focussing on producing interactive modules and teacher development.”

CLIx has been a four-year-long action research project executed by TISS in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has been funded by Tata Trusts. The project aimed to create a scalable and sustainable model of open education for high school students and teachers.

It has since won the UNESCO-King Hamad Prize in 2017 and the OER Collaboration Award 2019.

“A recent study we conducted across all four States showed that girls and students from the marginalised sections who have had access to the modules have seen significant learning gains, when compared to students from schools who did not have CLIx,” Meera Chandra, lead, CLIx research, said.

Prof. Sarangapani also said their research shows the modules are truly effective only when they are used by teachers in classrooms. “The interventions are not effective on their own. The role of the teacher is critical while employing interactive educational resources.”