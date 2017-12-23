TISS denies permission for talk on cow vigilantism

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday cancelled permission to students to host a talk on cow vigilantism, caste atrocities and Islamophobia.

Students of TISS in Resistance (STIR), the main organiser of the talk which was scheduled to have Prakash Ambedkar and Teesta Setalvad as speakers, claimed the institute informed them on Tuesday.

“Officially, we got to know about the cancellation on December 20,” said a member of the STIR which is a joint platform of various campus organisations and students in TISS.

The killing of Afrazul in Rajasthan and the silence about it on campus was the reason why STIR decided to organise a three-day programme on contemporary politics of hatred. “There is an increase in attacks on marginalised sections of this country. Also, there is a trend of normalisation of such violence in India ,” said a member of STIR.

A message sent out by the organising committee of STIR stated that the reason given by the institute for the cancellation of permissions was of multiple programs being scheduled for the same day. The organising committee linked the cancellations to the current political scenario. They said, “Those critical about the government are being denied spaces to engage with the public. The democratic space in this country is shrinking.”

Prof. S. Parasumaran, the director of TISS, said, “We had three four programs taking place simultaneously. The campus was full. The student union was organising an event and I can’t allow two students events to run at the same time. We told them not to do it now, they are free to host it later.”