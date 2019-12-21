TISS calls teachers’ presence in August Kranti Maidan protest unauthorised

Hours after a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at August Kranti Maidan, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) issued a circular stating that the faculty members and staff who participated in the agitation had flouted the conduct rules of the institute, and their absence would be treated as unauthorised.

Nearly 25 faculty members had joined the protest. The circular, signed by the institute’s acting registrar, said TISS is funded by the government of India and therefore staff and faculty members could not join any protests against the government during working hours.

“I had instructed teachers willing to participate in the protest to take a half-day leave. We had supported the students the day before,” Bal Rakshase, president of the TISS Teachers’ Association, said. He also said faculty members took classes till 4 p.m. and only then proceeded to join the protest, and that the circular was correct in stating the service rules.

Meanwhile, students called the circular hypocritical. “The institute while denying post-matriculation scholarship offered by the Centre compares itself to a private institute but we are a public-funded institute when it comes to protests,” a student who did not wish to be named said.