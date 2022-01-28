Tipu Sultan row: Sena and Congress slam BJP

Mumbai

28 January 2022 06:17 IST

Mumbai Mayor releases documents

Amid a row over naming a sports ground in the western suburbs of Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, the Shiv Sena on Thursday asked the BJP whether it will ask President Ram Nath Kovind to resign for glorifying the 18th century Mysore ruler.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slammed the BJP, questioning whether the party was trying to instigate riots in Mumbai. Ms. Pednekar released documents from 2001 and 2013 showing that BJP members were part of a decision that unanimously named roads in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while referring to Mr. Kovind’s speech at the 60th anniversary of the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha, said the President had said that Tipu Sultan was a historical warrior against the British. “Will the BJP now ask for the President’s resignation? They should come out and clarify,” he said.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant, commenting on renaming a road as Shaheed Tipu Sultan Road which had been seconded by now BJP MLA Amit Satam, said, “Was this Tipu different from the Tipu that is being opposed by BJP now?.”

Countering it, Mr. Satam said that he never supported any such proposal and his name was added later through forgery.