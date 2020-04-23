TikTok video lands two teens, minor boy in trouble

A young trio from Antop Hill thought it would be funny to use a police vehicle parked in their locality to make a TikTok video.

The police, however, were not amused. They traced the trio and took action against them within four hours of the video being brought to their notice.

According to the Antop Hill police, the three accused include Sahil Sardar (19), Raj Nirmal (18) and a minor. The video, which was brought to the police’s attention on Wednesday, shows Mr. Sardar standing next to a police patrolling vehicle attached to the Antop Hill police station, which was parked in a residential locality in their jurisdiction. Mr. Sardar is seen looking into the driver’s seat and boasting about how he recently beat up a policeman so badly that it took him five days to recover. The video was shared with the police by several social media users, and inquiries were initiated into the matter.

An officer with the Antop Hill police said, “With the help of CCTV cameras in the area and inquiries by on-ground personnel, we confirmed that the video was shot when the patrolling vehicle was parked at CGS Colony. We worked on this information and traced the trio, who stay in MHADA Colony near Antop Hill fire brigade.” The trio was brought to the police station and booked for disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant, committing an act likely to spread an infectious disease and defamation under sections of the Indian Penal Code. While Mr. Sardar and Mr. Nirmal were arrested and later released on bail, the juvenile offender was let off with a warning.

Senior police inspector Prashant Raje, Antop Hill police station, said, “Such behaviour is unacceptable as it endangers not only their own life but also of others. It was seen in the video that they hadn’t worn masks either. It also maligns the image of the police who are trying to make sure that rules of social distancing and lockdown are strictly followed.”