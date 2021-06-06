Tigress under observation found dead in Tadoba

Chandrapur

06 June 2021 03:18 IST

Injured animal had attacked veterinarian

A tigress that was under observation was found dead in Mul range of Tadoba Tiger Reserve on Saturday, forest department officials said.

She was found with injuries a few days ago and a team from Chandrapur along with a veterinarian had arrived to treat it.

“She attacked Dr. Ravikant Khobragade while he was examining her. A post-mortem has suggested it may have died of hypovolemic shock resulting from internal hemorrhage caused by injuries,” an official said.

