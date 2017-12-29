Tight security for New Year’s Eve festivities

Mumbai Police will deploy 16,000 personnel and install 5,000 CCTV cameras across the city on New Year’s Eve. Officials said personnel would not be given leave on Sunday and Monday, to ensure the streets are safe and traffic rules are followed.

Drivers will be asked to take breathalyser tests to prevent incidents of drunken driving. Traffic cops will be deployed at popular tourist spots in Bandra, Andheri, Marine Lines, Linking Road, Crawford Market and Mahalaxmi temple. Police officers will stationed outside major malls in Goregaon, Malad, Andheri, Lower Parel and Kurla to control crowds and manage traffic.

As all bars and pubs have been allowed to stay open till 5 a.m. on January 1, the police have been asked to spread awareness of the harmful effects of drunken driving. The police have also asked pub owners to ensurr the safety of party-goers.