Tight security for New Year’s Eve festivities

Mumbai Police will deploy 16,000 personnel and install 5,000 CCTV cameras across the city on New Year’s Eve. Officials said personnel would not be given leave on Sunday and Monday, to ensure the streets are safe and traffic rules are followed.
Drivers will be asked to take breathalyser tests to prevent incidents of drunken driving. Traffic cops will be deployed at popular tourist spots in Bandra, Andheri, Marine Lines, Linking Road, Crawford Market and Mahalaxmi temple. Police officers will stationed outside major malls in Goregaon, Malad, Andheri, Lower Parel and Kurla to control crowds and manage traffic.
As all bars and pubs have been allowed to stay open till 5 a.m. on January 1, the police have been asked to spread awareness of the harmful effects of drunken driving. The police have also asked pub owners to ensurr the safety of party-goers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor