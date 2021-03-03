Tight contest for Mumbai Youth Congress chief post

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique and former National Students’ Union of India Mumbai chief Suraj Singh Thakur are locked in a tight race for the Mumbai Youth Congress chief’s post, ahead of the key civic body polls.
Mr. Siddiqui had won over 80,000 votes, while Mr Thakur bagged 74,000 votes in an internal poll. All India Youth Congress leaders in Delhi are set to interview the duo and announce the winner soon. Mr. Siddiqui is the son of Baba Siddiqui, a former MLA and minister, while Mr. Thakur has risen through the ranks, making it a battle between a dynast and a grassroots leader.
The Mumbai unit of the party is battling a charge that it has not given adequate representation to the sizeable north Indian population in the city. “With the Mumbai civic body polls in less than a year, we are in a direct contest with the BJP at many places where the north Indian population is in majority. The BJP has ensured the representation of north Indian leaders. Over 70 of the 227 wards are decided on north Indian votes. The issue should be considered seriously,” a party official said.
Of the party’s four MLAs in Mumbai, three are Muslims, while one is from the Scheduled Castes category. A number of north Indian leaders have deserted the party to join the BJP in the recent past. Senior party leaders from Mumbai refused to comment on the contest and said the high command would soon announce the winner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath