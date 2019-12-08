Tiger found dead in water-filled mine

A tiger was found dead in an abandoned water-filled mine in Ramtek forest range in the district, officials said on December 8.

The carcass was found on December 7.

“Some forest department staffers were on an inspection at Bihada mine in order to prepare a report. During the exercise, they found the carcass of a tiger floating on the water at the abandoned manganese mine...The staff members immediately alerted the senior forest officials about it,” an official said.

As per the preliminary probe, it was found that the big cat accidentally fell into the water and drowned around three days back.

“The exact cause of the death would be known after the post-mortem,” the official said.

With this, the number of tiger deaths in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is 18 this year, he added.