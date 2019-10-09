THT Edustar Awards held in city

The 2nd THT Edustar Awards ceremony was held at Bombay Stock Exchange recently. The award is an initiative of TeachersHelpTeachers, a social enterprise in education. It is a one of a kind award presented ‘for the teachers, by the teachers’.

THT founder, Rakhee Chhabria, said she believes that to enhance education, we must invest in educators and evolve them, thus carving the way for a better future and empowering educators, which is the organisation’s main aim.

The awards were the culmination of a three-month-long odyssey which saw 224 teachers’ across India nominating themselves in various academic and non-academic categories.

THT received 24 applications for the special category awards that were incepted this year, an innovation to honour other crucial stakeholders in the field such as — Educational Leader of the Year, Excellence in Early Years, Excellence in STEAM, Innovative Educator and Unsung Hero.

The 85 shortlisted teachers uploaded another form with two videos showcasing their classroom lessons and reasons for nominating themselves. The 11 selected for the special category filled up a second form and furnished further credentials with a one-minute video.