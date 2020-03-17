Three-year-old among 6 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A three-year-old girl from Kalyan and her 33-year-old mother are among the six new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total count in the State to 39.

The child’s father, who had travelled to the U.S., had tested positive earlier. The other patients who tested positive on Monday include two Philippines nationals, aged 47 and 42, who had come to Navi Mumbai, a 44-year-old woman from Mumbai with a travel history to Lisbon in Portugal, and a 51-year-old woman from Yavatmal who was part of the Dubai tour group.

Health officials said the Philippines nationals were part of a group of 10 visitors. “While three (including these two) have tested positive so far, the others have tested negative. They are in isolation,” officials said.

The woman from Yavatmal is the 15th person to have tested positive from the group of 40 people who had travelled to Dubai. While two others from Yavatmal who were part of the group tested positive on March 14, the woman had tested negative even though she was showing symptoms. She is the mother of the IT professional who went to Pune after the trip and has tested positive. “Since she had symptoms, we had kept her in isolation at the hospital. Her repeat test was positive,” said Dr. Milind Kamble, dean of the government medical college in Yavatmal. He said 33 contacts of the positive patients have been advised home isolation and are under watch.

On Monday, 31 people suspected of exposure to the virus remained admitted to various isolation facilities. In Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital, 65 people, including 14 positive patients, remained admitted.