Three women lawyers to make legal aid available to all

Starting Friday, three women lawyers will provide legal aid to those in need for a nominal consultation fee. The idea is to make legal aid available to all without the added stress of incurring heavy expenditure during their difficult times.

Neha Thakkar (36), Heena Gupta (38) and Hetal Chitroda (35), partners of a legal firm called TGS Legal, which has offices in Charni Road and Andheri, will be accepting clients at a minimal fee of ₹150.

The idea for the initiative stemmed from the fact that although legal aid is provided to citizens through the government or non-government organisations for free, it is not available to all.

Ms. Thakkar said, “We are trying to make legal aid accessible to everyone, especially for the working class, who have a misconception that consulting lawyers is expensive. Our motive is to give them the guidance they need.”

On May 25, Ms. Thakkar posted about the initiative on Twitter, eliciting widespread reactions across the country. Within two days, more than 20 lawyers from different parts of the country offered to volunteer for them, and they have received 40 applications from prospective clients with a wide variety of cases.

Ms. Gupta said, “These days, people think everything is available online and they can download formats from the internet. But these people often end up spending a lot due to wrong documentation.”

The team, which has been practising law for the past 12 years, has expertise in corporate, criminal, civil, and intellectual property rights.

While the initiative will start by focusing on women and children and provide aid in fields of employment contracts, family disputes, domestic violence and child custody, the lawyers are still fine-tuning the initiative by planning tie-ups with helplines so that those in need can reach out to them.

In 15 days, they will also launch an Interactive Voice Response, an app and a website for better outreach.