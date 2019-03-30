Three suffer burn injuries after explosion at IIT Bombay

Three people sustained burn injuries after an explosion at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Friday afternoon. The injured were rushed to the National Burns Centre (NBC) in Airoli, where they have been kept under observation.

According to officials from IIT Bombay, the incident occurred at 12.30 p.m. outside the foyer of the aerospace department. One of the victims is Tushar Jadhav (28), a dual-degree student of Aerospace Engineering, who graduated in 2012. He has been a part-time staffer at the mechanical department of the institute. He started a firm, Manastu Space, that is incubated at the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIT Bombay. Prashant Singh, 22 and Rajat Kumar, 22, were interning under him for a project he was working on.

Two moved to ICU

On Friday afternoon, the three were inflating balloons with hydrogen, and the balloons burst, said the public relations officer of IIT Bombay. They were instantly rushed to IIT Hospital, from where they were sent to the NBC for further treatment.

According to a doctor on-duty at the NBC, all three have sustained burn injuries on their hands and face. While Mr. Singh and Mr. Jadhav, who sustained 16% burns, were moved to the intensive care unit, Mr. Jaiswal sustained 4% burns and has been kept in the general ward of the hospital.

“The condition of all three injured is stable, but we have kept them under observation,” the doctor said. “Mr. Jadhav and Mr. Singh have also sustained inhalation burn injuries. They are stable, but remain critical. They may have to be put on a ventilator if they develop difficulties in breathing,” NBC head, Dr. Sunil Keswani, said. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has said that an inquiry into the incident will be conducted after the three are discharged from the burns centre.