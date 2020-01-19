Three stroke survivors to cover the distance

Sheer grit will be on display at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, with three Mumbai residents, who had suffered from brain strokes last year, running on Sunday.

Darius Christofids (37), a cyclist, underwent emergency thrombolysis in July after he woke up with half his body completely non-functional. He was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital, where he was treated.

“Dr. Pradyumna Oak, who treated me, suggested that I participate in the marathon a few months back. I have been practising for it since December,” Mr. Christofids, who has also resumed his cycling, said.

Rasiklal Bavalia, a 56-year-old Santacruz resident, has a similar story to share. He suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure in November and was treated at Nanavati as well.

“I was admitted to the hospital but as soon as I returned home, I resumed physical activities. My primary goal behind taking part in the marathon is to empower those who have suffered brain strokes and tell them life doesn’t stop after one,” Mr. Bavalia said.

Manhar Lakhani (70) suffered a stroke during his afternoon nap on November 13. He said though he will not be running, he intends to walk the entire length of the marathon route. “I have been going for walks three times a day ever since I got back from the hospital. Together, we will shatter the myth that a stroke marks the end of one’s mobility.”