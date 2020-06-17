Three State COVID-19 task force members test positive

Three doctors from the State’s COVID-19 task force have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 10-member panel, formed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in mid-April, has been instrumental in formulating the protocol for care, treatment and screening of COVID-19 patients, while working in their respective hospitals.
While two of the doctors have recovered and one of them has resumed work, the third doctor tested positive on Monday. He received treatment at his hospital after complaining of sore throat and severe fatigue. He has now been placed under home quarantine.
The task force is headed by Dr. Sanjay Oak from Prince Aly Khan Hospital. It also comprises Dr. Shashank Joshi and Dr. Vasant Nagvekar from Lilavati; Dr. Zarir Udwadia, Dr. Zahir Virani, and Dr. Khusrav Bajan from Hinduja; Dr. Rahul Pandit from Fortis; Dr. Kedar Toraskar from Wockhardt; Dr. Nitin Karnik from Sion; and Dr. Om Shrivastava from Jaslok. Dr. Pravin Bangar from KEM Hospital is the convenor of the task force.
Over the past several weeks, many senior doctors in the city have tested positive. A specialist from Lilavati Hospital and a senior doctor from SevenHills Hospital are under treatment
Recoveries recorded
Dr. V. Ravishankar, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said the specialist has recovered and is likely to be discharged on Thursday. A deputy executive health officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation who had tested positive, has also recovered from the virus.
