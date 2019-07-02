Three rescued from drowning at Aksa, Gorai

Three people were rescued in two different incidents at Aksa and Gorai beaches last week. Efforts to minimise instances of drowning have been initiated by all concerned agencies, with monsoon having arrived in full force.

According to Drishti Lifesaving Private Ltd., the agency appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to provide lifeguards on beaches, the first incident was reported near Sunbeach Resort at Gorai beach on June 26 when a van driving along the beach toppled near the water around 1.30 p.m. Lifeguards rescued a man and a woman, and provided medical assistance.

In the second incident, a boy got caught in the waves at Aksa Beach around 3 p.m. on Sunday, and was rescued by lifeguards. As both were minor incidents, no reports were filed with the Gorai or Malwani police, Drishti officials said.

With a warning of heavy rain issued by the India Meteorological Department, the police and all other agencies are on alert. “We have already informed the DCP and senior inspectors concerned to stay alert and ensure that equipment necessary for life-saving operations is in working condition. Deployment at all beaches has been increased and we are in touch with the BMC and other stakeholders,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said.

Patrolling boats used by the coastal police stations at Yellowgate, Mahim and Versova will be out of action due to the rough waters. Hence, the police are focusing their efforts on restricting movement of citizens on the beaches. “We are in touch with the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy in case their assistance is required during an emergency in deep waters,” Mr. Singe said.