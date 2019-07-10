Three rescued after part of house comes crashing

Fire brigade personnel rescued three people after the balcony of a house in Malvani collapsed on Tuesday. The incident happened around noon in a two-storey house at Malvani’s Gate no. 7, Jijamata Kaccha Road.
The part of the first floor balcony that collapsed blocked the entrance. Municipal ward staff, an ambulance and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported.
