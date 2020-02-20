Three parties show interest in reviving Parsi Lying-In Hospital

Mumbai

20 February 2020

BPP, hospital’s managing committee invite tenders

In an attempt to give a new life to the defunct and dilapidated Parsi Lying-In Hospital (PLIH) in Fort, the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) and the hospital’s managing committee have jointly invited tenders from healthcare companies. Three parties have already shown interest to construct, equip and operate the hospital.

BPP chairman Yazdi Desai confirmed that they have received three expressions of interest, but had not yet looked into the details.

Opened in 1895, the PLIH was a maternity hospital where women could deliver and spend some time recovering after childbirth. The hospital has been defunct for over three decades. In 2011, a plan to convert it into an orthopaedics super specialty hospital failed due to a tussle between BPP trustees and the PLIH managing committee. One of the main contentions was that the lease agreement signed with the healthcare operator was kept secret.

Taking a cue from the past, the BPP and PLIH have now made public announcements. The latest issue of community magazine Parsiana published a letter by Shehnaaz Khambatta, joint deputy chief executive officer of the BPP funds and properties, announcing, “PLIH offers invited.” The letter said the hospital will be given on a sub-lease basis after demolishing the dilapidated structure.

“The hospital has not been in use for more than 30 years; the annual liability towards the collector’s rent and other outgoings is upwards of ₹3.5 crore,” it said. The bidder will place an interest-free refundable security deposit and pay quarterly lease rent computed with reference to a percentage of the gross revenue of the new hospital. Also, provision will be a made for free or concessional treatment for deserving Parsi Zoroastrians.

Plans to redevelop Parsi properties have faced objections from community members in the past. Most recently, plans to revive the Parsee General Hospital had to be stopped after a section of the community opposed them.

“Disposing of community trust property is highly problematic. The interested party needs deep pockets, plenty of patience, a willingness to fight legal battles and attempts to malign his or her name and that of their organisation. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted,” said Jehangir Patel, editor of Parsiana, which has an office on the ground floor of PLIH. The J.J. College of Commerce also occupies a few rooms on the second floor.

BPP’s Mr. Desai agreed that someone from the community may raise objections. “But we are now better prepared,” he said.