Three of family die

Three women of a family who died in the fire that broke out at 1 Above pub in Kamala Mills Compound were cremated in Chandanwadi on Friday.

Manisha Shah, 47, Parul Lakdawala, 49, and Shefali Doshi, 45, were part of 14 family members who gathered at the pub on Thursday. When the fire broke out, they sought refuge in a restroom, while other members took the staircase and escaped.

Rakesh Modi, Lakdawala’s cousin, said, “We had gathered for dinner at the same restaurant to celebrate Diwali this year. I remember pointing out that the place was fire-prone and there was no exit.” Lakdawala is survived by her husband Rakesh, daughter Alisha and son Rohan.

Doshi, a resident of Sheela Apartments in Mahalaxmi, was the only one who was brought alive to the hospital. She succumbed to burns. Doshi is survived by her husband Pranav and son Prerak. Shah, who lived in Planet Godrej at Byculla, is survived by husband Nimish and children Shanil and Trisha.

Dr. Kaushik Desai, a family friend, said that several survivors being treated at KEM Hospital claimed that sparks from a hookah at the restaurant caused the fire. “This is unacceptable,” he said. “How did the BMC issue licences to restaurants which obviously do not have any fire control plan?”