Three nurses with 2 south Mumbai hospitals positive

Three nurses attached to hospitals in south Mumbai have tested positive after they were likely exposed to two patients without any international travel history or COVID-19-like symptoms. While one patient was brought to the hospital with a heart attack, another patient was undergoing dialysis.

In the first case, a 70-year-old man was brought to the emergency department of Wockhardt Hospital, and he was immediately taken in for an angioplasty. During his recovery, he developed respiratory distress and fever on the fourth day of admission and was immediately moved to the isolation facility.

“During the course of his cardiac treatment, the patient was exposed to doctors and other staff due to which we immediately took precautionary measures and quarantined them. One nurse had developed mild symptoms the same day as the patient, and both their samples were sent for testing,” said Dr. Parag Rindani, centre head of Wockhardt Hospital, adding the samples came positive on March 28.

“The second nurse tested positive on Monday,” he said, adding both the nurses — a female and a male — were stable and were admitted to the hospital’s isolation facility, which started a week ago. The nine-bed facility has a separate entry and exit, and is a paper-less department to ensure there are no chances of infection spread.

In the second case, a patient was brought to Jaslok Hospital for another ailment and required dialysis. The patient later developed respiratory discomfort and was suspected for COVID-19. But during the treatment of his other ailment, he was exposed to medical and non-medical staff, who were screened and quarantined.

Sources said one nurse, who was posted in the dialysis unit, came positive. The nurse has been admitted to the isolation facility of the hospital and is stable. Sources also said at least 11 other people in the hospital were in quarantine. According to doctors, in such cases, it is hard to pinpoint if the patients brought in the infection or they were infected while in the hospital.