Three more testing facilities from today, says Tope

Pune

19 March 2020 00:41 IST

Health Minister says five more in the offing, has spoken with his Union counterpart to speed up necessary permissions from ICMR to make labs operational

Three new laboratories for testing suspected COVID-19 patients will be operational in the State from Thursday, and in total eight new facilities in the coming days, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Speaking after a visit to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), Mr. Tope said the State government was looking at opening eight new laboratories for testing suspected COVID-19 samples with speedy permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and validation from the NIV.

“We are looking at new testing centres at Mumbai’s KEM and JJ hospitals and Pune’s B.J. Medical College, in addition to the existing centres at the NIV and Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. The BJ Medical College centre, which will be operational on Thursday, will test 180-200 samples,” he said

Mr. Tope said he had spoken at length with Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on the permissions immediately needed from the ICMR to make the testing centres operational. He had earlier requested the Centre for permission to start new testing centres to take the load off the NIV and Kasturba Hospital.

Two new testing labs will be started at Mumbai’s Haffkine Institute in the next four days and private medical establishments, too, will be permitted to test samples, Mr. Tope said.

“Eight new testing centres would commence operations within the next eight to 10 days, with the State government planning to open testing facilities in State-run medical colleges in Aurangabad, Miraj and Dhule districts, among others,” he said, adding that 180-250 samples would be tested at each facility.

Remarking that the condition of all patients was stable, Mr. Tope said quarantine facilities in Pune district can accommodate 830 people. He said the city will have 10 isolation centres.

“Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital has a 100-bed facility for treating suspected and positive cases, while the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad has 60 beds,” the Health Minister said. He said that currently, Pune has eight positive cases and 22 suspected cases, all of whom are being treated at Naidu Hospital. YCM Hospital has 11 positive and 10 suspected cases, a total 21 admissions.

The minister said that while there have been problems owing to shortage of testing kits, the Centre has procured 10 lakh new kits and the shortfall will be addressed soon.

Mr. Tope said the country is in ‘Phase 2’ of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government has no intention of entering ‘Phase 3. “We hope that that the ‘work from home’ directive issued by the district administration will be followed by IT companies and other private concerns. We are also looking at ways to ensure that government offices function at 50% of their capacity so as to preclude mass gatherings at work places,” he said.

He noted that of the 40-odd patients who had tested positive, more than 50% “imported” the virus in their foreign travels, and nine are relatives or first contacts of those who had originally contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, in the wake of surging positive cases in Pune, the district administration has directed all establishments to ensure that no more than five people are working at one time in offices.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has issued a directive to this effect under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, while urging IT companies again to allow as many of their employees to work from home as possible.