Three more test positive in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai has recorded three more positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with one person dying the same day. This is the second death due to the virus in the city, and 28th patient.

The deceased, a 72-year-old Nerul resident, was taken to a private hospital following a heart ailment on Saturday, from where he was taken to Reliance Hospital where he succumbed while in treatment. “His throat swab was already been taken for test. After his death, the report came positive. He had no fever or flu. The family is not in a condition to speak. Once we speak to them, we can find out the deceased’s contact history,” an official from NMMC said.

Meanwhile, another 70-year-old Nerul resident, whose son, wife and grandson were already found to be positive, also tested positive on Sunday. His son (38) had come in contact with a colleague at work in BKC who was an international traveler and got infected. GThe son then infected his mother (65) and seven-year-old son.

Another 39-year-old pregnant woman from Ghansoli , who had visited JJ Hospital for a check up also tested positive. The corporation is awaiting reports of 10 more people.