Three more held in gloves reselling case

28 August 2020 02:08 IST

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit I has earlier this week arrested three more people in the used hand gloves reselling case.

The accused are Vipul Shah (52), a resident of Malad, Nazeem Khan (30) from Bhiwandi and Afroz Shaikh (36) from Malegaon. Mr. Shah and Mr. Khan had rented out a godown in Bhiwandi during the lockdown where they stored used gloves which they had purchased for around ₹150 per kg. Mr. Shaikh had rented out a godown at Aurangabad.

Around 15 lakh pairs of used gloves weighing 15 tonnes were seized from the Bhiwandi godown while 19 lakh pairs of used gloves weighing around 19 tonnes were seized from the Aurangabad godown. Mr. Shah was a garment trader while Mr. Khan and Mr. Shiakh were scrap dealers before the lockdown. After losing out on business, they started to deal in used gloves.

Crime Branch officials have found a trail of the used gloves to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “The origin of these gloves seems to be from a hospital. No other place would have such large quantities of used gloves. Whether the hospital is in Bengaluru or Hyderabad or some other State, has to be investigated now,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.

On August 18, the Crime Branch seized around four tonnes of used hand gloves from a unit in Gami Industrial Park, Pawane MIDC, Navi Mumbai, which were being washed and repacked for selling them further. The police found 263 sacks containing four lakh used gloves and 17 packets which had gloves after they were washed and dried.

Prashant Ashok Surve (38), a resident of Belapur, who ran the unit was arrested. Investigations revealed that Mr. Surve used to purchase the used gloves from Mr. Shah, Mr. Khan and Mr. Shaikh at ₹300 per kg. After washing and blowing it dry, Mr. Surve sold it at ₹15 per pair.

All the accused are in police custody till September 1.