Three more BEC halls to turn quarantine centres

The number of beds available at the quarantine facility at Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Goregaon (East) will go up to 1,240 with Nesco, which runs the centre, offering to open three more halls.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is already using two BEC halls to quarantine people. Devendrakumar Jain, assistant commissioner of G South ward, said, “COVID-19 cases are rising in the State and we want to be prepared. The BEC halls are spacious, air-conditioned and well-maintained meeting the required medical standards. Now, 1,240 beds can be set up. The centre also has proper sanitation facilities.”

Nesco will be providing meals and housekeeping services. Krishna Patel, managing director of Nesco, said, “Our central kitchen maintains the highest hygiene standards and would be the safest and most efficient option for food services.” Mr. Jain said the kitchen has the capacity to feed 15,000 people.

Dipesh Singhania, group chief finance officer and head of the legal department, said the centre will be the largest quarantine facility in Mumbai. He said, “The two halls provided earlier covered 15,000 square metres. With the three new halls, 60,000 square metres will be available.” He said work is on to provide hot water for bathing and set up toilets on the premises.

Mr. Singhania said, “Workers and material are being sanitised. The BMC commissioner inspected the kitchen and said it could be used to provide meals for patients and the staff.”

He said 100 beds have been installed in one hall and the BMC commissioner wants hospital beds to be installed in the other two halls. “The facility will be ready by May 3,” he said.