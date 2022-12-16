Three mauled to death by tigers in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

December 16, 2022 04:12 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande

 People in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district are terrorised with tigers killing more than 44 persons so far this year, at least three of them in the last two days.

On Thursday afternoon a tiger attacked a 50-yearold woman who was plucking cotton in her field near Khadi village in Saoli range and mauled her to death. The victim was identified as Swaroopa Teletiwar.

On Wednesday, two persons were killed in separate tiger attacks in Mul and Saoli tehsils. “Since January, 44 people were killed by tigers, while six persons were mauled to death by leopards in Chandrapur district alone,” a senior forest official said.

State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar directed district officials to take appropriate steps at the earliest to stop the attacks.

“Action would be taken against officials if they fail to curb tiger-human conflicts. The ‘troublesome tigers’ must be caged,” Mr. Mungantiwar said. There are more than 350 tigers in the State of which at least 250 have made Tadoba Reserve in Chandrapur district their home.  

