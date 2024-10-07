Three injured in clash between two groups in Maharashtra’s Akola

ADVERTISEMENT

Two groups clashed with each other, pelting stones and setting fire to vehicles in a locality in Maharashtra’s Akola city on Monday (October 7, 2024), the police said.

A clash between an autorickshaw driver and a motorcycle rider on Monday (October 7, 2024) evening between 4: 30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. in June Shahar of Akola, led to tension between two groups that ended up in stone pelting and damaging each other’s vehicles. Both the people who are between the age group of 25 and 30 were hurt.

Subramani Jamnik, Assistant Sub-Inspector in June Shahar Police Station said, “The incident took place between 4.30 and 4.45 pm when a motorcycle rider, who happens to be from Muslim faith and an auto-rickshaw rider, who happens to come from Hindu faith, collided with each other. June Shahar area is dominated by Muslims and Hindus. Immediately after this minor accident, they broke into arguments, and people from both sides gathered and in no time, the matter heated up and resulted in stone pelting and damaging each other’s vehicles.”

“The minor accident took the shape of violence and people set ablaze three two-wheelers and an autorickshaw before the police reached the spot. As per the complainant, at least 70 people in both communities have participated in the violence,” said Nitin Levharkar, Police Inspector at June Shahar Police Station.

“The situation is under control now with police personnel deployed in and around the area. The arguments and violence went on for 20 minutes. Both the parties, the motorcycle rider and the autorickshaw driver were brought to the police station in an injured state including another person who was hurt. At 8 p.m., we sent them to Government Medical College for first aid and medical examination. We will register an FIR by tonight,” informed Mr. Levharkar.

