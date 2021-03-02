Three including two Flipkart employees held for cheating

Accused would replace premium products meant for delivery, with soaps and other items

The Koparkhairane police have arrested two employees and one former employee of Flipkart for allegedly cheating the company by replacing electronic items and other valuables meant for delivery, with soaps and other items. The accused have been identified as Wajid Shakil Momin (24) from Ghansoli, an offload team leader in the delivery section, Sanghpal Baburao More (29) from Airoli, a delivery boy, and Jayant Ugle (27) from Kamothe, a former delivery boy.

The police received a tip-off that Mr. Momin used to order premium products on cash on delivery using a fake name and address. The product could not be delivered due to the wrong address and before sending it back to the company, the accused would take away the costly product, and replace it with soaps and other things. The product would then be returned to the company mentioning it as ‘wrong product’.

“The company never realised that it was being cheated and thought the mistake occurred at its end. It is after we informed the company about the crime that it filed a complaint,” assistant police inspector Nilesh Yewale from Koparkhairane police station said.

Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said during interrogation, the police found expensive phones in the possession of the three accused for which they had no bills. “On further questioning, they revealed their modus operandi,” he said.

Nineteen mobile phones, tabs, watches, and cameras worth ₹8.24 lakh were seized from the accused. According to the police, the three had been operating for around one-and-a-half year, and prima facie, they have not sold anything in the market.