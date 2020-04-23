Three held in Govandi for pelting stones at police vehicle

The Deonar police on Wednesday booked three people, including a minor, for allegedly pelting stones at one of their patrolling vehicles.

The incident occurred at Tata Nagar in Govandi when a patrolling team was responding to a call about a crowd having gathered at the spot.

“We got a call from the control room around 11.50 a.m. that a mob had gathered at Tata Nagar, and sent a team. After dispersing the crowd, the team, which was led by an assistant police inspector, was proceeding when the three pelted stones at it, damaging its windshield,” an officer with the Deonar police said.

None of the policemen were injured in the incident. With the help of a local informant, the police identified the three as Irshad Khan (18), Farhan Sheikh (18), and a 17-year-old boy.

“The trio have been booked for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and for committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life under the Indian Penal Code. We are in the process of tracing and apprehending them,” the officer said.

Bandobast was deployed and patrolling was stepped up in the area following the incident till late on Wednesday night as a precautionary measure.