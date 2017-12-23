Three held for trying to sell animal skins

Kasarvadavali police arrested three accused, including a woman, on Friday for allegedly trying to sell a leopard skin and a deer skin.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Yunus Sheikh (24), Satish Khole (26) and Shobha Tiwari (50).

An officer said, “We received information that the trio was trying to sell the animal skins. One of our men posed as a customer and fixed a deal. When the the accused came to the D-Mart outlet in Kasar Wadavli on Friday morning for the transcation, they were arrested.”

The trio was charged under Wildlife Protection Act following interrogation. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Patil said, “One of the accused, Shobha Tiwari, was married to a lawyer, who died in 2006. In 1999, her husband had fought a court case for tribals. Since they could not pay his legal fee in cash, they gifted him two animal skins instead. Shobha wanted to sell the skins as she was facing financial problems. The two other accused offered to find customers for her.”