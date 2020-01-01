Three held for murder of homeless man

The police have arrested three people, including a woman, for the murder of a 38-year-old homeless man from Koparkhairane last week. The accused have been identified as Sunita Gupta, Saajan alias Mohammed Tujmal, and Prakash Daakva, all 40 years old.

On the morning of December 27, the body of Tipu Rafeeq Shaikh was found wrapped in a blanket on the verandah of a shop in the area. Locals identified Shaikh as he had been roaming in the area for 10 years.

According to the police, blood trails from the crime scene led them to the residence of Mr. Tujmal, who confessed to the crime and revealed the name of his accomplice, Mr. Daakve. Interrogation of the duo revealed that they invited Shaikh to Mr. Tujmal’s residence on the night of December 26, where they strangled him and slit his throat. They then wrapped his body in a blanket and dragged it outside the shop where he was found. “The duo also said they killed Shaikh at the behest of Ms. Gupta,” assistant police inspector Mahendra Wagh, Koparkhairane police station, said.

Shaikh used to live in a hutment beside Ms. Gupta’s residence, which was demolished by the encroachment department after the death of his parents, rendering him homeless. He usually took a bath and had lunch at Ms. Gupta’s house. “He had a habit of insulting her frequently for no reason. Fed up of listening to his taunts, Ms. Gupta decided to have Shaikh killed and tasked Mr. Tujmal and Mr. Daakve with it,” Mr. Wagh said.

All three of them are currently in police custody and the knife used in the murder has also been recovered.