Three held for forging e-pass to travel to Jalna

The Panvel Police have arrested three men for forging an e-pass to travel to Jalna.

On Monday night, the police spotted Maruti Vilas Rathod (21) and Javed Ahmed Shaikh (28) exiting a photocopy shop and questioned them. The duo was found to be in possession of an e-pass issued by the Raigad Collector, which turned out to be fake when the barcode was scanned.

“They then confessed that Saleem Bashalal Shaikh (42), from Kharghar, had arranged the pass for them at ₹500 per pass,” senior police inspector Ajay Langde said. Mr. Shaikh had procured an original pass from somewhere and forged it.

The trio were produced before the court on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody till May 15. They were nabbed under sections 420 (Cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of IT Act.