Three held for attack on web series sets, police deny allegations on social media

Three people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on the sets of a web series in Thane on Wednesday. Refuting the allegations of inaction and being hand in glove with the assailants, the Kasarwadavli police said they were not even informed about the shooting.

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. on Ghodbunder Road, where shooting for Fixer starring Mahie Gill, Sakett Saawhney and Tigmanshu Dhulia was on. The assailants allegedly disrupted the shooting, damaged equipment, and severely injured crew members.

Avinash Ambure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V), Thane police, said the incident arose from a dispute between the venue coordinator of the series and another coordinator based in Thane.

“The second coordinator took objection to the series being shot in what he considers as his area and came to the sets with his accomplices. A little after everyone had left, a mobile unit of the Thane Rural police informed us, after which we sent a team,” Mr. Ambure said.

The police team tried contacting the crew members, all of whom had reached Mumbai by the time. “None of them were willing to file a complaint. It was only after much convincing that an assistant producer agreed to file an FIR,” Mr. Ambure said.

In cases where damage, either to property or self, has been sustained, the police can not take suo motu action as law requires those who have suffered the damage to lodge a complaint, officers said.

The police picked up the rival venue coordinator, Krishna Sonar, from his Mira Road residence. On Thursday morning, the police arrested Mr. Sonar and his accomplices, identified as Sonu Das and Suraj Sharma.

Meanwhile, hours after the incident, Mr. Sawhneyy and Ms. Gill took to Instagram alleging in a video that not only did the police take no action, they also encouraged the assailants in the attack.

Denying the claims, Mr. Ambure said, “The production house had not even informed us that a shooting was under way at the location. Had they done so, we would have deployed a patrolling unit there as a precautionary measure. Irrespective of whatever is being said on social media, none of the victims have given any written complaint or statement of any malpractices by our personnel. If they do so, we will initiate inquiries. None of the stars, who made the claims on social media, came down to record statements when we called them.”

The three arrested accused have been charged with assault, rioting and damage to property under the Indian Penal Code. The police are on the lookout for the other accused.