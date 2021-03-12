Three delivery boys held for stealing cooking gas

25 cylinders, nozzle pipes, vehicle seized

The Sanpada police have arrested three delivery boys for illegally and unsafely filling gas from domestic LPG cylinders through a nozzle pipe into empty cylinders and further selling them in the market.

The trio, identified as Manoj Sonaram Bishnoi (21), Manoj Hanuman Ram Bishnoi (22), and Ramswarup Jagdishram Bishnoi (21), and their two absconding accomplices, all hailing from Rajasthan, have been stealing gas for the last several months.

All the accused worked as delivery boys for Bharat Gas Company’s Axel Bharat Gas Agency in Sector 5, Sanpada.

Police constable Bhausaheb Holgir from Sanpada police station on his way home after duty on Tuesday smelled gas leak and ultimately caught the five red-handed. However, two of them managed to give him the slip.

The accused would fill two-three kg of gas in an empty cylinder and then stamp it with a duplicate seal to sell it to customers.

The police seized 25 cylinders — 15 of which were filled for domestic use, eight were empty, and two were partially filled — nozzle pipes, and a Mahindra Maximo Tempo from the possession of the accused.

All five have been charged under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, senior police inspector Subhash Nikam said.