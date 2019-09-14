Three deaths reported in separate incidents in last two days

Three deaths were reported in unrelated incidents in the city in the last two days.

The body of a 22-year-old merchant navy worker was found on Thursday from underneath the rubble of the Crawford Market building that collapsed on Tuesday night. The police said the deceased, Shubham Kumar Shukla, was visiting his friend Harsh Pandey at United Lodge in Yusuf building.

“Debris had fallen on the adjacent Dwarkadas building and a portion of its balcony had to be demolished urgently. It was only after that, while we were removing the debris, that we found Shukla’s body,” police inspector Manoj Shedage, LT Marg police station, said.

The body was taken to GT Hospital for post-mortem examination. Doctors said he died due to severe head injuries.

“We were unable to find him earlier since we didn’t know the exact location,” chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said.

In the second incident, two men, who had gone to rummage for scrap at Girgaum seaface after Ganesh immersion concluded, started drowning in the sea on Friday afternoon. The fire brigade rescued one of them, but the other, identified only as Dinesh, could not be saved.

“Both men were pulled out of the water around 4 p.m and taken to JJ Hospital, where Dinesh was declared dead before admission,” senior police inspector Suryakant Bangar, D. B. Marg police station, said.

Meanwhile, the body of a young man in his 20s was found by a passer-by on the bridge over Mithi river in Kurla arounnd 4 p.m. on Friday. “The body hasn’t been identified yet,” senior police inspector Dattatray Shinde, Kurla police station, said.