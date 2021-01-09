Three dead after tempo falls into gorge along Mumbai-Goa highway

Three people were killed and 67 were suspected to have sustained injuries after a tempo skidded off the ghat at Kudpan in Poladpur on the Mumbai-Goa highway and fell into a gorge of around 70 feet late on Friday evening.
According to the police, the tempo carrying around 70 people was returning to Ratnagiri from a marriage ceremony in Satara. At the time of going to press, rescue operations were on by volunteers from Madat group in Ratnagiri and Salunkhe group in Mahad.
“The volunteering groups are trained by the NDRF. Besides, police personnel from Khed in Ratnagiri, Mahad and Poladpur, and tehsildars from Khed and Poladpur are on the spot. Poor visibility poses a challenge,” Raigad district Collector Nidhi Chaudhary said.
“The cause of the accident could be either overloading or the slippery road due to the recent unseasonal rain. The particular ghat is otherwise too accident prone,” Ms. Chaudhari said.
The deceased have been identified as Tukaram Jhore (40), Harishchandra Bhavesh Hogade (22) and Vithoba Bhagoshi Jhore (65). Injured passengers are under treatment at rural hospitals in Poladpur, Mahad, Mangaon and Khadki. Six of them, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to the district hospital at Alibaug and MGM hospital in Kamothe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath