Three booked under MCOCA

Three fraudsters, whom the Crime Branch has arrested for their involvement in 13 cases, have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Prabhakar Atmaram Mhatre (53) and Lavesh Raghunath Jadhav (39) were arrested last week while Narendra Mana Barvadiya alias Patel (30) was arrested on Thursday. “The modus operandi of the accused was to first get a fake farmer and create documents in his name. Then they would make documents on a plot showing that the CIDCO had awarded it to the fake farmer under the 12.5 % scheme. Later, the farmer would do a tripartite agreement in the CIDCO office with a builder,” Pravinkumar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said.

The builder would get the commencement certificate from the municipal corporation, and later discover the fraud. In most of the cases, the fraud came to light after the builder sold off the flats.

While Mr. Mhatre has seven cases against him, Mr. Jadhav has four cases, and Mr. Patel has two cases. “For the first time, accused involved in forging documents of the CIDCO are being booked under the MCOCA. Under the Act, we will also have the power to interrogate CIDCO officials to find out about their involvement,” Mr. Patil said.

The trio were arrested in a case registered with the NRI Coastal police for cheating the CIDCO and Dinesh Patel from Yash Buildcon. The trio along with a partner, who is deceased, identified as Jomya Budhya Koli, made documents showing Mr. Koli as a farmer and that he was allotted a plot at Sector 20, Belapur, by the CIDCO.

The accused provided a forged allotment letter, MoU papers, and a supplementary deed of the plot to the builder, Mr. Patel, and did a tripartite agreement with him for which he paid the accused ₹1.86 crore. “During investigations, we learnt that the trio have committed several crimes in a similar pattern and hence we invoked the MCOCA,” Mr. Patil said.