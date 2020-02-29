Three bids received for Metro 7 pending work

Mumbai

29 February 2020 01:38 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received three potential bids for the balance civil work of Metro Line 7. The authority opened the bids on Friday for technical evaluation.

According to sources, Tata Projects, NCC, and J Kumar Infrastructure were the three companies who had bid and were technically eligible. “Their bids will be scrutinised and then the financial bids will be opened next week,” an MMRDA official said.

The MMRDA had floated the tender for the balance work on January 30, after it had cancelled the contract of Simplex Infrastructure Ltd. due to slow progress of work. Officials said in many cases companies are wary of taking up half-finished work of other contractors as they have apprehensions on the quality of work and logistical issues such as material procurement.

The MMRDA expects the balance work to be completed by August. The total cost of constructing the entire 16.5-km corridor was ₹960 crore. Simplex Infrastructure was awarded a contract to execute the 5.5-km stretch between Andheri and Goregaon in April 2016 for ₹348 crore, of which it had managed to complete only 75%.

The tender floated on January 30 included the part design and construction of balance work of the viaduct, and the pending work of the four elevated stations on that stretch.

MMRDA officials said the overall civil work of Metro Line 7 was nearly complete barring the portions awarded to Simplex Infrastructure. The MMRDA aims to throw the corridor open, which runs from Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East), along with Dahisar-D.N. Nagar Metro Line 2A by December.