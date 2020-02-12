Three arrested, scrapped notes of ₹1.23 cr. face value seized

Three people were arrested in two separate incidents in Thane district and demonetised currency notes with a face value of ₹1.23 crore were seized from them, the police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, on Monday, two people were spotted moving suspiciously near Saibaba octroi checkpost in Bhiwandi carrying bags. A search found that it contained demonetised notes in scrapped denominations of ₹1,000 and ₹500 with a face value of ₹1 crore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II ) Rajkumar Shinde said. “The bag contained 8,000 notes of ₹1,000 denomination and 4,000 notes of ₹500 denomination, having a total face value of ₹1 crore. We arrested Gopal Varule (42), a resident of Jalgaon, and Arun (54) who hails from Kalyan,” he said.

In the second case, the police zeroed in on Firoz Ansari (45), a tuition teacher from Saki Naka, near Korum Mall and recovered 2,300 notes of ₹1000 denomination, with a cumulative face value of ₹23 lakh,” inspector Ranveer Bais said.