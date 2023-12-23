Three arrested in illegal drugs trafficking in Mumbai

December 23, 2023 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Mumbai has busted an international syndicate involved in illegal trafficking of pharma drugs from India to Australia and arrested three suspects.

According to the press release issued by the NCB, a total of 9,800 Zolpidem Tartrate tablets and 18,700 Tramadol tablets were seized by the NCB. Zolpidem Tartrate, a sedative-hypnotic medicine, is used in adults for short-term treatment of insomnia and Tramadol is used in short-term relief from severe pain.

The suspects are V. Singh, G. Mishra, and P. Sharma. During the initial investigation, it was found that the involvement of an international drug network in the illicit diversion of pharmaceutical drugs was from India to foreign destinations, primarily to Australia. The consignment was being sent to Australia through international courier and the parcel was intercepted at DHL courier, Mumbai.

When the parcel was unwrapped, an unsuspicious steel table furniture was found. On close examination, multiple packets were found concealed inside the cavities specially designed within the table. All the packets, upon being retrieved, were found to contain a white-powdery substance, when tested indicated to be Amphetamine, a highly addictive drugs used for stimulating the central nervous system. The white powdery substance weighed 9.8 kg, said the release.

The investigation revealed the involvement of V. Singh, who was consequently intercepted on December 19, 2023, from Mumbai. Mr. Singh confessed his involvement and revealed two names of his associates, G. Mishra and P. Sharma. A huge consignment of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs was found from their premises which was ready to be dispatched to foreign destination.

The trio who has been in this business for the past three years, have been involved in the trafficking of drugs previously as well and have been misusing documents for sending such drug consignments. The NCB is carrying out in-depth investigation into the matter, said the official release.