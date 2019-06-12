Three arrested in cannabis racket

The Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested three accused in connection with a cannabis peddling racket.

The Thane Crime Branch officers said the racket was busted last week after Ravindra Katkar, police constable in Crime Branch Unit I, received a tip-off about two men coming to Thane with a large quantity of cannabis. Unit I officers then laid a trap in Kalwa on Navi Mumbai-Thane road on June 8 and intercepted Vyankat Kale (22) and Samir Sheikh (22). The officers arrested them and seized 4 kg of cannabis found in their bags.

A Unit I officer said, “The quantity seized indicates the drugs was meant for sale to peddlers and not for personal consumption.” The officers interrogated the accused and they allegedly claimed that Aslam Ansari (35) had given the drugs to them. On Monday, the Unit I officers arrested Mr. Ansari from his house in Koparkhairane.

The officer said, “Inquiries indicate Mr. Ansari is part of a larger supply chain that procures drugs from other States and distributes it in Navi Mumbai and Thane. We are interrogating Mr. Ansari to find the next link in the chain.”

The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and have been remanded in police custody till June 16.