Three arrested for setting up fictitious bank to dupe people

Navi Mumbai

06 September 2020 00:13 IST

Accused used forged documents, promised victims loans

The Navi Mumbai police have busted a gang that created a fictitious cooperative bank and swindled money from people by promising loans.

Acting on a complaint, the police nabbed Rohit Nagwekar (30), Bhalchandra Palav (27) and Omkar Mhatre (35) on Wednesday. The police said the accused would allegedly furnish bogus documents stating that they were bank officials and then make the victims pay different charges to get loans.

The complaint was registered by a resident of Nerul, who accused the trio of cheating him of ₹8,000. The complainant wanted a loan of ₹50,000 and approached the trio after seeing an advertisement of the cooperative bank on a pamphlet.

The accused asked him to meet them at Satra Plaza in Vashi with copies of his identity cards and bring ₹8,000 as processing fee for the loan. After collecting the money, the accused left and switched off their phones. According to the police, the gang has been operating for the past three months.

Senior police inspector Satish Nikam, APMC police station, said, “They are history-sheeters and have various cases registered against them. They were released on bail from Thane jail just three months ago. They soon started conning people. We have learnt that they have cheated 18 people so far.”

The police said the accused printed fake chequebooks and letters of loan applications under the name of Vijaydeep Co-operative Bank. The police said the accused promised loans at lucrative interest rates to lure clients.

Mr. Nikam said, “They also printed pamphlets under the name of Akruti Finance Services and promised loans. The accused used to advertise about the bank through pamphlets. Once a client approached them, they would pose as officials of the bank. They claimed that the bank was located in Dahanu.”

The police have seized two cars and forged documents, including letters, chequebooks and rubber stamps, from the accused. The trio has been charged with cheating and forgery under sections of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate court and have been remanded in police custody till Monday.