Three arrested for killing 60-year-old man

The Koparkhairane police have arrested three people for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man. The accused have been identified as Ajju John Francis, Rupesh Pradeep Chavan and Prakash Krishna Singh. The police said the accused killed Hariram Jangbahadur Singh, a resident of Sector 12b in Bonkhode village, when he tried to stop a fight between his son, Paras Hariram Singh (20), and the trio on Friday.

The police said Paras had a night shift in a printing firm at Mahape and returned home at 5.30 a.m. every day. After reaching Bonkhode village on Friday morning, Paras was chatting with friends on the roadside when he saw the trio talking to his wife Vandana (22). Senior police inspector Suryakant Jagdale said the accused were the friends of Paras’s brother-in-law. Mr. Jagdale said, “Paras did not approve of their character and told his wife to return home. The trio then picked up a fight with Paras and started assaulting him.”

Paras’s friends informed his family about the fight, and his brother Chandramani, father Hariram and mother Mamtadevi tried to intervene and stop the fight. Paras said in his complaint that the trio smashed his father’s head with a brick and he fell to the ground. The accused fled the scene, leaving their scooter behind.

The father was rushed to NMMC Hospital in Vashi, where he was declared dead on arrival. Mr. Jagdale said, “We arrested the accused on Friday. They were produced in court and remanded in police custody till Monday. On Monday, they were remanded in judicial custody.”